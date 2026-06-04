Chilling Video from Track Meet Stabbing Revealed to Jurors

As testimony continues in Karmelo Anthony's trial, Court TV’s Cody Thomas reports from the courthouse, where jurors have been shown surveillance videos of the fatal incident. Thomas also noted that jury does not include any Black jurors. (6/4/26) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense

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