Accused Husband Grilled by Detectives Over Wife's Disappearance

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During a police interrogation, one detective repeatedly asked Zachariah Rasch, “What happened to her?” at least six times in a row, insisting they didn't believe he was telling the truth regarding Crystal Rasch's disappearance. (6/8/26) MORE
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