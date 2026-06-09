Prosecution Rips Accused Husband Over Reaction to Wife’s Fatal Gunshot

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The prosecution questioned Zachariah Rasch's alleged indifference after his wife, Crystal Rasch's fatal gunshot wound, asking, “Your wife just shot herself in the head and you don’t do anything?” (6/9/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?