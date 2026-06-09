Prosecution Rips Accused Husband Over Reaction to Wife’s Fatal Gunshot

The prosecution questioned Zachariah Rasch's alleged indifference after his wife, Crystal Rasch's fatal gunshot wound, asking, “Your wife just shot herself in the head and you don’t do anything?” (6/9/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

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