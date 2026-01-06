Sydney Powell's Attorneys Join Court TV, Discuss Appeals Court Decision

Sydney Powell's defense attorneys join Court TV to discuss the appeals court decision granting Powell's motion for a new trial. Prosecutors took an appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court, wanting the conviction to be reinstated. (1/6/26) MORE

Appeals, Insanity Defense, Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Sydney Powell's defense attorneys join Court TV

Sydney Powell's Attorneys Join Court TV, Discuss Appeals Court Decision

sarah jo pender in court

Sarah Jo Pender Denied Second Chance at Freedom

sarah pender in court

Sarah Pender Asks for Mercy 25 Years After Double Murder Conviction

Graphic shows handwritten motion on monitor

Sarah Boone's Latest Handwritten Motion: Send Me Mail!

Lindsay Shiver asked a judge to remove her 'embarrassing' GPS monitor

Lindsay Shiver Wants GPS Ankle Monitor Removed to Become Influencer

Shanda Vander Ark

Shanda Vander Ark Seeks Adjournment Claiming Medical Issue

Shanda Vander Ark claims medical issue

Deja Vu? Shanda Vander Ark Claims Another Medical Issue

Zachary Adams' former defense attorney, Jennifer Thompson

Zach Adams' Former Attorney: 'Felt Overwhelmed, Dealt With Hostile Judge'

Jennifer Nichols

Lead Prosecutor from Zachary Adams' Murder Trial Takes Stand

Zachary Adams takes stand

Zachary Adams: 'I Never Admitted to Killing Holly Bobo'

danny masterson appeal

Danny Masterson Wants Rape Convictions Tossed

Jimmy Ray Rodgers in court

Convicted Killer Jimmy Ray Rodgers Says Mark Sievers Didn't Kill Wife

MORE VIDEOS