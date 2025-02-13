Prosecution fights to have Sydney Powell’s conviction reinstated

Posted at 4:42 PM, February 13, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

AKRON, Ohio (Court TV) — Prosecutors in Ohio are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to intervene as they fight to have Sydney Powell‘s murder conviction reinstated.

sydney powell appears in court

Sydney Powell, accused in her mother’s death, appears in court Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Court TV)

Powell is currently serving a sentence of 15 years to life for murdering her mother, Brenda Powell, in 2020. At her murder trial in 2023, Sydney pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and presented testimony from several doctors who said she suffered from multiple mental illnesses, including schizoaffective disorder.

RELATED | Sydney Powell, convicted of mom’s brutal murder, wins new trial

In December, Ohio’s Ninth District Court of Appeals granted Sydney’s motion for a new trial, finding that the trial judge erred by not allowing her defense to present a sur-rebuttal.

In their motion arguing for Sydney’s conviction to be reinstated, prosecutors said the Ninth District “broke with more than a century of precedent … and issued inaccurate guidance to trial courts suggesting that criminal defendants have an unconditional right to present sur-rebuttal evidence whenever they assert an affirmative defense.”

READ MORE | Sydney Powell’s frantic to catatonic response to mom’s murder

C. Richley Raley Jr., the prosecutor representing the State of Ohio in the appeal, warned the appellate decision could have a state-wide impact. “The Ninth District’s erroneous decision not only undoes the deliberative work of those jurors but also has the potential to serve as a vehicle to entirely rewrite the order of trials throughout the State of Ohio. … In sum, the Ninth District’s decision contravenes more than a century of authority, will lead trial courts astray, and transform trials in Lorain, Medina, Summit, and Wayne Counties to an endless sequence of rebuttal and sur-rebuttal.”

Powell’s insanity defense is considered an “affirmative defense” under Ohio law, and Sydney’s defense argued in its appeal for a new trial that the sur-rebuttal was, in fact, a rebuttal case for the defense’s case-in-chief.

No hearing date has been set for the appeal, and Sydney’s defense has not yet filed a response.

More In:

Related Stories

Jennifer Crumbley
play button

High School Shooter’s Mother Asks For Prison Release Pending Appeal

Jennifer Crumbley, who was sentenced to 10-15 years for convictions of involuntary manslaughter, asks for release pending appeal. More

Don Malarcik talks about Sydney Powell,. video of sydney powell in court in split box
play button

Sydney Powell Wins New Murder Trial: What’s Next?

Sydney Powell's trial attorney explains how she won her appeal after being convicted of murdering her mother and what comes next. More

sydney powell booking photo

Sydney Powell, convicted of mom’s brutal murder, wins new trial

An Ohio appeals court ordered a new trial for Sydney Powell, who argued she was insane when she brutally murdered her mother. More

TOP STORIES

Sydney Powell appears in court.
megan boswell reacts to verdict