Man on trial for strangling ex-girlfriend before leading police on chase

BANGOR, Maine (Court TV) — A Maine man is standing trial on charges he killed his ex-girlfriend before fleeing the state and leading police on a chase in Massachusetts.

Richard Thorpe, 44, is charged with the death of his ex-girlfriend, Virginia Cookson, 39, who was found dead at a home in Bangor, Maine, on Sept. 25, 2024. Investigators say Cookson was strangled to death at her home and a warrant was quickly issued for Thorpe’s arrest.

Cookson and Thorpe began dating earlier in the year, having met shortly after Thorpe was released from prison after serving time for domestic violence aggravated assault. While Thorpe was sentenced to five years, he was released early into a “Supervised Community Confinement Program” on Feb. 13, 2024. By May, he had moved in with Cookson.

In court documents reviewed by WCSH, investigators said they found the victim when a coworker asked them to conduct a welfare check after she failed to arrive at work. Thorpe quickly became the focus of the investigation after detectives learned the couple had broken up shortly before her death. Cookson’s family allegedly reported that Thorpe showed up at the victim’s home and had recently threatened to kill her.

First responders on the scene described finding the victim “positioned awkwardly” and covered with a blanket in a downstairs bedroom, WVII reported. They also found an HDMI cord wrapped around her neck.

Thorpe was arrested in Massachusetts on Sept. 27 after investigators said he crashed one car, then stole another and led officers on a pursuit. “The suspect vehicle crossed the center divider, passed cars in a no-passing zone and failed to stop for police,” a news release from the Pittsfield Police Department said. “It should be noted that school bus operations were active at this time.” Neither Thorpe nor Cookson had any known ties to Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Thorpe faces a list of motor vehicle charges in Massachusetts; he was extradited to Maine to stand trial in Cookson’s death.