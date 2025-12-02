Lindsay Shiver Wants GPS Ankle Monitor Removed to Become Influencer

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Lindsay Shiver asked a judge to remove her 'embarrassing' GPS monitor so that she can become a social media influencer. Shiver is charged with conspiring to kill her husband with her alleged lover and another man in the Bahamas. (12/2/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?