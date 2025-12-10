Sarah Pender Asks for Mercy 25 Years After Double Murder Conviction

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Sarah Jo Pender, once dubbed “the female Charles Manson” by a prosecutor, stood before an Indiana judge in December, asking for a second chance at freedom 25 years after being convicted in a double murder that left two roommates dead. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?