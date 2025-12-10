Sarah Pender Asks for Mercy 25 Years After Double Murder Conviction

Sarah Jo Pender, once dubbed “the female Charles Manson” by a prosecutor, stood before an Indiana judge in December, asking for a second chance at freedom 25 years after being convicted in a double murder that left two roommates dead. MORE

Murder & Mayhem

