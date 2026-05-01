Teen on Trial Claims 'Gun Went Off’ Before Girl's Killing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Accused killer Thomas Stein, who is charged with murder and attempted robbery in the shooting death of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller, claims his innocence in the shooting death, emphasizing that he tried to break up an altercation. (5/1/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?