FL v. Thomas Stein: Cape Coral Teen Murder Trial

Posted at 12:11 PM, April 27, 2026
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida teenager is standing trial on charges he gunned down a 15-year-old girl after a night at the movies.

Thomas Stein

Thomas Stein sits in court during jury selection on April 27, 2026. (Court TV)

Thomas Roy Stein, 18, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm and three counts of attempted robbery in the death of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller.

Prosecutors say Rincon-Miller had been walking with two friends on the evening of March 17, 2024, after they all saw a movie. The trio was walking toward McDonald’s when police said a silver SUV drove toward them, blinding them with high beams. The two surviving victims said two men got out of the car with guns and demanded their bags; the girls said that then they heard gunshots and realized Rincon-Miller was lying on the ground.

Police said surveillance video showed the vehicle make a U-turn before the shooting and aim for the group. Police tracked the vehicle, which was a rental from Hertz, to Stein’s home, where it had been rented in his mother’s name.

When police interviewed Stein, he said that “he learned of the investigation through Instagram and explained that he believed the homicide was a ‘setup,'” officers said in a report reviewed by Court TV. Stein then asked for an attorney and the interview ended.

Stein’s co-defendant, Christopher Horne Jr., pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and three counts of attempted robbery as part of a negotiated plea agreement. Under the agreement, Horne will be sentenced to 25 years behind bars. His sentencing is scheduled for May 19, and the deal is contingent on his cooperation with the prosecution in Stein’s case.

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