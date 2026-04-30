‘I Just Got Shot’: Survivor Recalls Teen’s Final Moments in Deadly Attack

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Louann Dejaie, one of three teens attacked the night Kayla Rincon-Miller was killed, took the stand and described the terrifying moment the shooting unfolded. She told jurors she saw Rincon-Miller collapse before saying, “I just got shot.” (4/30/26) MORE
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