Child Killer’s Language Turned 'Horrific' in Abduction Video, Expert Says

Amy Fritz, who evaluated child killer Tanner Horner, said her assessment of him changed after reviewing the abduction video of 7-year-old Athena Strand, noting signs of increasing deregulation as the crime unfolded. (4/27/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Sex Crimes

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