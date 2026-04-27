Child Killer’s Language Turned 'Horrific' in Abduction Video, Expert Says

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Amy Fritz, who evaluated child killer Tanner Horner, said her assessment of him changed after reviewing the abduction video of 7-year-old Athena Strand, noting signs of increasing deregulation as the crime unfolded. (4/27/26) MORE
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