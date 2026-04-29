‘Trigger Pull’ by Thomas Stein Led to Teen’s Death: Prosecutors

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Prosecutors delivered their opening statement in the trial of Thomas Stein, who's accused of robbing and killing Kayla Rincon-Miller, 15. The state says Stein targeted three girls after a night at the movies, leading to the fatal shooting. (4/29/26) MORE
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