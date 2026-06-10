Judge Says Son-in-Law Murder Mastermind Should Never Get Parole

Tracey Grist, who was convicted of planning the killing of Matthew Restelli, became the third defendant to be sentenced in the death of her son-in-law. During sentencing, Judge Roger Griffin referred to Grist as "incredibly dangerous." (6/10/26) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder Plots

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