Judge Says Son-in-Law Murder Mastermind Should Never Get Parole

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Tracey Grist, who was convicted of planning the killing of Matthew Restelli, became the third defendant to be sentenced in the death of her son-in-law. During sentencing, Judge Roger Griffin referred to Grist as "incredibly dangerous." (6/10/26) MORE
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