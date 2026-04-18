‘I Should’ve Said No’: Convicted Killer Regrets Killing Victim for His Mom

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A conversati between Kevin Ellis and his sister—that occurred after Ellis was convicted of killing Matthew Restelli—is played for the jury. Ellis said "I should've said no," referring to Tracey Grist's alleged murder plot against Restelli. (4/17/26) MORE
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