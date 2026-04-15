‘He Had a Knife and My Son, Kevin Shot Him’: Tracey Grist Text

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The jury sees text messages between Tracey Grist and her neighbor, Kaitlyn Laney. Laney asked Grist if her son-in-law, Matthew Restelli, was shot and Grist responded, "Yes, he had a knife and my son, Kevin shot him.” (4/15/26) MORE
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