‘Armed Intruder With Knife’: Defense Attorney’s Claim in Son-in-Law Murder Trial

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The court viewed bodycam footage of Kevin Ellis’ police interview. During the interview, Ellis’ attorney described Matthew Restelli as an “armed intruder wielding a knife who entered the house without permission.” (4/16/26) MORE
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