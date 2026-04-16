‘Armed Intruder With Knife’: Defense Attorney’s Claim in Son-in-Law Murder Trial

The court viewed bodycam footage of Kevin Ellis’ police interview. During the interview, Ellis’ attorney described Matthew Restelli as an “armed intruder wielding a knife who entered the house without permission.” (4/16/26) MORE

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