‘Messy Deal' Gone Wrong… 'One Guy Murdered a Guy’: Defense

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Tracey Grist’s defense attorney presented their opening statement, emphasizing that Kevin Ellis is entirely culpable. Grist’s defense reiterated that “one guy murdered a guy.” Grist faces charges of masterminding the plot to kill Restelli. (4/14/26) MORE
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