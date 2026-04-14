‘Messy Deal' Gone Wrong… 'One Guy Murdered a Guy’: Defense

Tracey Grist’s defense attorney presented their opening statement, emphasizing that Kevin Ellis is entirely culpable. Grist’s defense reiterated that “one guy murdered a guy.” Grist faces charges of masterminding the plot to kill Restelli. (4/14/26) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder Plots

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