‘You Stole a Lifetime of Memories’ From Victim’s Kids: Impact Statement

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Victim Matthew Restelli’s brother and mother gave emotional victim impact statements before Kevin Ellis’ sentencing. Restelli’s younger brother told Ellis, “You stole a lifetime of memories from them,” referring to Matthew’s two children. (3/31/26) MORE
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