‘Matt Is Dead’: Tracey Grist Informs Victim’s Family of Killing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The jury hears phone calls between Tracey Grist and victim Matthew Restelli’s family, where Grist informs them of Matthew’s death. In the first phone call, Grist tells Matthew’s mother, “Matt is dead.” (4/16/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?