Perforated Organs: Medical Examiner Details Gunshot Wounds in Brother-in-Law Murder Case

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Dr. Amanda Ho, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on victim Matthew Restelli, detailed the extensive injuries caused by multiple gunshot wounds inflicted by Kevin Ellis, who was later convicted of murder. (4/15/26) MORE
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