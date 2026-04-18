Murder Plot Foreshadowing: Tracey Grist’s Search History Includes Adelson Family

As Tracey Grist stands trial in connection with the murder of her son-in-law, Matthew Restelli, prosecutors revealed she was obsessed with the Dan Markel murder-for-hire case. Evidence shows Grist searched for details on the Adelson family. (4/17/26) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder Plots

Latest Videos

Tracey Grist trial

Knife Placed in Victim’s Hand After Ambush in Son-in-Law Murder: Expert

Tracey Grist web searches

Murder Plot Foreshadowing: Tracey Grist’s Search History Includes Adelson Family

Tracey Grist's daughter

‘I Should’ve Said No’: Convicted Killer Regrets Killing Victim for His Mom

Tracey Grist trial

‘Matt Is Dead’: Tracey Grist Informs Victim’s Family of Killing

Tracey Grist trial

‘Armed Intruder With Knife’: Defense Attorney’s Claim in Son-in-Law Murder Trial

Tracey Grist trial

Perforated Organs: Medical Examiner Details Gunshot Wounds in Brother-in-Law Murder Case

Tracey Grist trial

‘He Had a Knife and My Son, Kevin Shot Him’: Tracey Grist Text

Kathryn Restelli

Inside the Murder Plot: Daughter Says She Helped Plan Husband’s Death with Mom

Tracey Grist's trial

‘Messy Deal' Gone Wrong… 'One Guy Murdered a Guy’: Defense

Tracey Grist

He Walked In — Then Was Shot 7 Times: State

Jared Bridegan murder trials

Trial Dates Set in Twisted Microsoft Exec Murder Case

Kevin Ellis' sentencing-VIS

‘You Stole a Lifetime of Memories’ From Victim’s Kids: Impact Statement

MORE VIDEOS