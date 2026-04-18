Murder Plot Foreshadowing: Tracey Grist’s Search History Includes Adelson Family

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As Tracey Grist stands trial in connection with the murder of her son-in-law, Matthew Restelli, prosecutors revealed she was obsessed with the Dan Markel murder-for-hire case. Evidence shows Grist searched for details on the Adelson family. (4/17/26) MORE
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