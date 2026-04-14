Inside the Murder Plot: Daughter Says She Helped Plan Husband’s Death with Mom

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Kathryn Restelli takes the stand and details the planning of her husband, Matthew Restelli’s ambush and murder. Kathryn testified that she and her mother, Tracey Grist, prepared the house to facilitate Matthew’s shooting. (4/14/26) MORE
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