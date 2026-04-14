He Walked In — Then Was Shot 7 Times: State

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The State presents their openings in Tracey Grist's trial, saying Matthew Restelli showed up to Grist's home as expected and within mere moments of stepping into that home... he was shot seven times by his brother-in-law, Kevin Ellis. (4/14/26) MORE
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