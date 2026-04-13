UT v. Tracey Grist: The Family Trap Murder Trial

PROVO, Utah (Court TV) — A Utah woman is standing trial on charges she masterminded a plot to kill her son-in-law, who was shot to death in her home.

Tracey Grist, 60, is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, obstruction of justice and domestic violence in the presence of a child in the death of Matthew Restelli, 42. Matthew Restelli was shot to death in Grist’s home at the hands of Grist’s son, Kevin Ellis. Grist has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Matthew Restelli’s wife, Kathryn Restelli, who is Grist’s daughter and Ellis’ sister, pleaded guilty shortly after her arrest to murder, conspiracy to commit murder and discharge of a firearm. She was sentenced to one to 15 years in prison and testified at Ellis’ murder trial; she is expected to make another appearance to testify at her mother’s trial.

Prosecutors have said that Matthew Restelli was lured to his death, believing he was arriving at Grist’s home to pick up his wife and two children and return with them to their home in California. But Kathryn Restelli has testified that she had no intention of leaving and instead worked with her mother and brother to kill the victim.

Ellis told police that he shot his brother-in-law in self-defense and pointed the police officers on the scene to a knife in Matthew Restelli’s hand. But investigators determined that the knife was in his non-dominant hand — and the knife in question had been purchased online, allegedly by the defendant.

At Ellis’ sentencing, prosecutors said that they consider Grist to be the ringleader of the plot and have pointed to digital evidence they say ties the matriarch to Matthew Restelli’s killing. Among that evidence is Grist’s search history, which included searches for “Katherine Magbanua,” a key player in the murder of FSU professor Dan Markel.

Markel was killed in a murder-for-hire; five people have been sentenced for his death, including his former mother-in-law, Donna Adelson, and former brother-in-law, Charlie Adelson. “Where was Donna Adelson arrested?” as well as a search for a “Dateline” episode focusing on the Adelson’s family also appeared on Grist’s devices. Grist also allegedly searched for “how to get my U.S. passport fast,” and for the “its happening meme.”

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday.