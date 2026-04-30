Accomplice Allegedly Scolded Thomas Stein After Gun Discharge: ‘Why’d You Shoot?’

Emma Grace Wright, who was one of three teenagers attacked on the night Kayla Rincon-Miller was shot and killed, takes the stand. Wright said that after Stein allegedly shot Rincon-Miller, an accomplice scolded Stein, “Why’d you shoot?” (4/30/26) MORE

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