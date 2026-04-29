Defendant Thomas Stein is a ‘Patsy’: Accused Killer’s Defense

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Thomas Stein’s defense delivered their opening statement, painting the Stein as a “patsy.” Stein’s defense emphasized that his co-defendant, Christopher Horne Jr., is a liar, who cooperated with the prosecution for the “deal of a lifetime.” (4/29/26) MORE
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