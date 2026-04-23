Child Killer’s Father 'Threatened to Kill Me 3 Times': Defendant’s Great Aunt

Tanner Horner’s great aunt took the stand and detailed Tanner's father, Terry Horner’s repulsive history, which included beating his own mother. She also said that Terry molested her when she was younger and threatened to kill her. (4/23/26) MORE

Kidnapping, Murder & Mayhem

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