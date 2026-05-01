Co-Defendant Blames Thomas Stein for Deadly Teen Shooting: ‘Why Did You Shoot?’

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Christopher Horne Jr. testified that he and Thomas Stein got out of the car, but Stein allegedly shot 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller during the robbery. Horne said he immediately yelled at Stein, asking, “Why did you shoot?” (5/1/26) MORE
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