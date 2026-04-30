Mom of Defendant Admits Renting Car Used in Teen’s Fatal Shooting

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The mom of defendant Thomas Stein, took the stand and confirmed that she rented an SUV earlier that day for a trip to the beach. Prosecutors allege that same vehicle was later used by her son in the fatal shooting of Kayla Rincon-Miller. (4/30/26) MORE
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