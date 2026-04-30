Mom of Defendant Admits Renting Car Used in Teen’s Fatal Shooting

The mom of defendant Thomas Stein, took the stand and confirmed that she rented an SUV earlier that day for a trip to the beach. Prosecutors allege that same vehicle was later used by her son in the fatal shooting of Kayla Rincon-Miller. (4/30/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

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