Convicted Hitman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Woman’s Murder

Gary Johnson, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Portia Rowland, has been sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors said Rowland, 32, was warming up her car outside her home when she was shot. (4/23/26)

Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire

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