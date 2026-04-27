Child Killer’s Former Pastor: Tanner Horner Was a 'Loner Trying to Find His Place'

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Tanner Horner’s former pastor says Horner was a “loner” who was “trying to find his place.” The pastor also detailed that Horner was not disruptive, but there would be times when he would get upset and not take it out on others. (4/27/26) MORE
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