Defense SLAMS Key Witness as a ‘Rat Bought at a High Price’ in Teen Shooting Trial

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Thomas Stein’s defense delivered closing arguments and urged the jury to closely scrutinize the testimony of co-defendant Christopher Horne Jr. They described Horne Jr. as a “rat” who was “bought at a high price." (5/4/26) MORE
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