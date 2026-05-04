Prosecutors: Thomas Stein Supplied Car, Weapons, and Escape in Teen’s Killing

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Prosecutors delivered closing arguments in Thomas Stein’s trial, telling jurors the evidence shows this was a robbery that turned deadly. The state also argued that Stein supplied the car, the weapons, and the escape plan. (5/4/26) MORE
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