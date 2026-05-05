Florida Teen Locked Up After Jury Hands Down Verdict

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Seventeen-year-old Thomas Stein was found guilty by a Fla. jury on all counts, including felony murder and three counts of attempted robbery, in the killing of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller. He is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date. (5/4/26) MORE
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