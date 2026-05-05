Florida Teen Locked Up After Jury Hands Down Verdict

Seventeen-year-old Thomas Stein was found guilty by a Fla. jury on all counts, including felony murder and three counts of attempted robbery, in the killing of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller. He is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date. (5/4/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Thomas Stein verdict

Florida Teen Locked Up After Jury Hands Down Verdict

Maggie Ybarra

Deal With The Devil

Thomas Stein

Defense SLAMS Key Witness as a ‘Rat Bought at a High Price’ in Teen Shooting Trial

Thomas Stein

Prosecutors: Thomas Stein Supplied Car, Weapons, and Escape in Teen’s Killing

Thomas Stein

Teen on Trial Claims 'Gun Went Off’ Before Girl's Killing

Christopher Horne Jr.

Co-Defendant Blames Thomas Stein for Deadly Teen Shooting: ‘Why Did You Shoot?’

Thomas Stein's mother

Mom of Defendant Admits Renting Car Used in Teen’s Fatal Shooting

Thomas Stein trial

‘I Just Got Shot’: Survivor Recalls Teen’s Final Moments in Deadly Attack

Thomas Stein trial

Accomplice Allegedly Scolded Thomas Stein After Gun Discharge: ‘Why’d You Shoot?’

Thomas Stein

Defendant Thomas Stein is a ‘Patsy’: Accused Killer’s Defense

Thomas Stein

‘Trigger Pull’ by Thomas Stein Led to Teen’s Death: Prosecutors

Amy Fritz

Child Killer’s Language Turned 'Horrific' in Abduction Video, Expert Says

MORE VIDEOS