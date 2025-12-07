Alicia Andrews faces sentencing in death of rapper ‘Julio Foolio’

Posted at 8:30 AM, December 7, 2025
TAMPA, Fla. (Court TV) — A woman convicted of having a role in the killing of rising rap star “Julio Foolio” faces sentencing on Monday.

Alicia Andrews testifies in her murder trial Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Court TV)

Alicia Andrews was initially charged with first-degree murder, but a jury found her guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter in October. In Florida, manslaughter carries a potential penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

Rapper Charles Jones, known as “Julio Foolio,” was shot as part of a larger gang war while on a trip to Tampa. While prosecutors agreed that Andrews was not a part of any gang, they argued that she worked with her four co-defendants to coordinate the killing.

Andrews testified in her own defense at her trial, conceding that she traveled with her four co-defendants from Jacksonville to Tampa the weekend of the deadly shooting, but denied any knowledge about the plan to kill Jones. Instead, Andrews said she believed the trip was part of a reconciliation between her and her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, one of the four co-defendants whose charges are pending.

Andrews argued she was a victim of domestic violence at Chance’s hands, but was barred from arguing that she was involved in the shooting under duress.

