Kouri Richins made faces, professed love for victim: Strangest moments from sentencing

PARK CITY, Utah (Court TV) — Kouri Richins offered some surprising reactions and comments as she was sentenced for her husband’s murder.

Kouri Richins, 36, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus at least six years, after a jury convicted her of multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. Richins was found guilty of killing her husband, Eric Richins, by lacing a cocktail with a deadly dose of the drug fentanyl.

Timing Is Everything

The timing of Wednesday’s sentencing was significant: It took place on what would have been the victim’s 44th birthday. Kouri Richins’ defense had fought to delay the sentencing, citing preparedness issues and scheduling for her attorneys, but ultimately Judge Richard Mrazic had it move forward.

“Birthdays are supposed to be proof of life; a day to celebrate another year of growth,” one of Eric’s sisters, Amy Richins, said at the sentencing. “Instead, today is a cruel reminder of another year Eric will never see and a reminder of the fatherhood that was stolen from his three sons.”

Face Value

While many defendants sit either stone-faced or sobbing at their sentencing, Kouri Richins appeared to make faces and have, at times, visceral reactions to what she was hearing.

Multiple times while listening to Eric Richins’ sisters speak, Kouri Richins could be seen making faces of disgust or surprise and often mouthing the word “What?” and then whispering with her attorneys.

The behaviors continued as three counselors read statements written by the three children that the defendant and Eric Richins shared. The children, all under 14, wrote emotional messages to the court, condemning their mother and listing the ways she had hurt them. “After my dad died, Kouri would put is in the basement while she was with the neighbor,” W.R. wrote, referring to his mother by only her first name. “I felt scared because I thought something really bad was happening again. She would take me to places that smelled really bad. Everything she did made me uncomfortable. When someone talks about Kouri, it makes me feel hateful and ashamed.” All three children asked the judge to send their mother to prison without the chance of parole. As each statement was read, Kouri Richins continued to make faces and whisper with her attorneys.

It wasn’t until the defense began to present its case that Kouri Richins’ demeanor changed. As a letter from her mother was read, as her sister spoke and especially when her brother spoke, the defendant could be seen sobbing at the counsel table.

Defendant’s Love Letter

When she was allowed to speak in court, Kouri Richins spoke for nearly 45 minutes. In a written statement that came across as a love letter to her three sons, the defendant tried to offer all the advice she wanted to impart on her children. “Be like your dad,” she said multiple times.

Kouri Richins admitted to infidelity in her message, but accused the victim of being unfaithful as well. “I fell in love with someone who wasn’t your dad. Your dad fell in love with someone who wasn’t me,” she said. “I did things behind your dad’s back. He did things behind mine. Don’t keep secrets. Always put your spouse first. Your dad and I didn’t always do this, but don’t be like us in that aspect.” Despite this, she said, “Our love never failed.”

Kouri Richins said that she has not seen or spoken to her sons since April 2024, when they were placed into the custody of Eric Richins’ sister, Katie Richins, and her husband.

Statements from Strangers

In an unusual move, the judge allowed statements to be read aloud as part of the defense presentation by people who had never met either the victim or the defendant. Among the speakers was a woman whose father was sentenced to life in prison without parole for her mother’s murder; that woman urged the judge to allow for parole in case the Richins’ children should ever change their minds about having contact with their mother.

Several statements read into the record were made anonymously as well, because, as Kouri Richins’ attorney explained, the witnesses were uncomfortable with the amount of publicity the case has generated.

What’s Next?

Kouri Richins has maintained her innocence since her arrest. “Never apologize for something you didn’t do,” she said at sentencing. “Never admit to something you didn’t do, and never beg for mercy for something you didn’t do.”

Her attorneys have pledged to file an appeal. Kouri Richins said in her statement to the court that she would continue to fight to come home to them.