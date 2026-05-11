Surgeon accused of poisoning girlfriend with abortion pills takes a plea

TOLEDO, Ohio (Court TV) — An Ohio surgeon accused of slipping abortion pills to his girlfriend without her knowledge faces a maximum of five years behind bars after taking a plea in the case.

Hassan-James Abbas, 32, pleaded no contest to disrupting public services, unlawful distribution of an abortion-inducing drug, identity fraud and deception to obtain a dangerous drug as part of an agreement he reached with prosecutors. Under the agreement, prosecutors dropped charges of abduction and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors said that on Dec. 11, 2024, Abbas used his ex-wife’s name, birthday and driver’s license number to order abortion drugs online. In the following days, Abbas offered multiple drinks to the victim, which she described as out of character. On Dec. 18, the victim said that while she was asleep, he climbed on top of her, held her down against her will and shoved crushed pills into her mouth. When the victim escaped, Abbas disposed of the remaining medication by throwing it out of the window from his moving vehicle.

Abbas, who was a surgical resident at the University of Toledo Medical Center, had his license suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio after police began their investigation. Investigators say Abbas admitted to ordering the medication, but claimed that the victim had agreed to take the pills.

“We expect doctors to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism and not abuse another person in such an unacceptable way,” Lucas Conty Prosecuting Attorney Julia Bates said in a statement announcing the plea agreement. “Doctors hold positions of trust and respect in the community, and this conduct represented a serious abuse of that trust. The conclusion of this case will likely never alleviate the trauma experienced by the victim and others who have heard about this case.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Abbas faces a maximum of 60 months in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000; his sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 24.