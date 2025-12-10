Surgeon accused of giving girlfriend abortion pills without consent

TOLEDO, Ohio (Court TV) — An Ohio surgeon is facing felony charges after he allegedly gave his pregnant girlfriend abortion pills against her will.

Dr. Hassan-James Abbas was indicted on six felony charges: abduction, tampering with evidence, disrupting public services, unlawful distribution of an abortion-inducing drug, identity fraud and deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

Abbas’ license was suspended on Nov. 5, according to the State Medical Board of Ohio. A Notice of Summary Suspension and Opportunity for Hearing obtained by Court TV accuses Abbas of forcing abortion-inducing medication in his pregnant girlfriend’s mouth as she slept.

At the time of his suspension, Abbas was a surgical resident at the University of Toledo Medical Center, reported WBIR.

The document details that Abbas separated from his wife in Oct. 2024 and began a “romantic and sexual relationship with Patient 1” that resulted in a pregnancy. The document identifies the alleged victim as “Patient 1” because Abbas allegedly wrote her a prescription for nausea medication, which she filled: “at this point a patient relationship was established with Patient 1.”

Using his estranged wife’s identity without her consent, Abbas allegedly ordered mifepristone and misoprostol from an out-of-state telemedical abortion provider. According to MedlinePlus, mifepristone and misoprostol are “used in combination to end an early pregnancy.”

The alleged victim claimed that on Dec. 18, 2024, she awoke to Abbas on top of her in bed, forcing “a crushed powder inside her bottom lip, beside her gums.” The document further alleges that she ran to call 911, but Abbas took the phone from her and hung up. The alleged victim then went to the emergency room, “where the chief complaint was charted as ‘assault victim’ with a visit diagnosis of ‘vaginal bleeding.'”

According to the document, Abbas admitted to ordering the medication, but “stated that Patient 1 agreed to take them.”

Abbas was indicted on Dec. 4, according to documents obtained by Court TV. His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Lucas County.