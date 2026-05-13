Kouri Richins’s son: ‘I want her to go to prison forever’

PARK CITY, Utah (Court TV) — As her husband’s family delivered emotional and tearful victim impact statements at her sentencing, convicted killer Kouri Richins could be seen rolling her eyes and making faces.

Kouri Richins, 35, was convicted of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, forgery and insurance fraud in the death of Eric Richins, who died in the couple’s home in March 2022. The medical examiner determined that Eric Richins’ cause of death was a lethal dose of fentanyl, which prosecutors said was put into a cocktail he drank before his death.

At trial, prosecutors argued the defendant killed her husband because he was worth more to her dead than alive: she wanted his life insurance money to solve her debt problems and was involved in a relationship with a paramour. To that end, the jury found that Kouri Richins not only killed the victim in March 2022, but also that she tried to kill him the month prior. “On Valentine’s Day 2022, Kouri Darden Richins tried and failed to murder her husband and the father of her three children,” Prosecutor Brad Bloodworth said at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. “Over the next 17 days, she did not think, ‘What have I done?’ Rather, she thought, ‘How can I do better?’ And then she murdered Eric in the presence of their children, using poison and for money.”

“No parent should ever have to bury their child. It’s a loss that changes you forever,” Gene Richins, the victim’s father, said, urging Judge Richard Mrazik to sentence the defendant to the maximum. “He worked hard to provide a beautiful life for his family. He gave them a home many would consider a dream. He ensured their needs were met, supported them, cared for them, and treated his wife with love every day. Yet despite everything he gave, his life was taken from him, not by a stranger but by a person he should have been able to trust the very most in his life. He was betrayed in the most unimaginable way.”

Counselors who worked with the Richins’ three young children delivered statements on the boys’ behalf in court. “I want her to go to prison forever,” W.R.’s statement read. “When someone talks about Kouri, it makes me feel hateful and ashamed.” C.R., who was 9 when his father was killed, agreed with his younger brother. “I think Kouri should get a life sentence because what she did is very sick. Because it had no reason to happen and it impacted a bunch of people, including me.”

Another son, identified as A.R., said, “You took away my dad for no reason other than greed and you only cared about yourself and your stupid boyfriends.”

Eric Richins’ sister, Katie Richins, said that her brother was done with the marriage at the time of his death, but stayed for their children. “I begged him to end the marriage and go his separate way. By that point, he had already consulted with a divorce attorney and was deeply afraid that he might not be awarded sole custody of his children,” Katie Richins said. “He made the heartbreaking decision to stay because he could not accept the risk of what might happen to his sons if Kouri had equal custody. He told me he would live his life through hell, every single day of his life until his youngest was 18 because he believed Kouri was the most evil person he had ever met.” In tears, Eric Richins’ other sister, Amy Richins, revealed she, too, had counseled her brother to leave.

Kouri Richins was visibly shocked by her former sister-in-law’s statement, mouthing the word “What” to her attorney, rolling her eyes and making faces.

Kouri Richins had sought to delay Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, with her attorneys arguing they needed additional time to prepare. Mrazik denied the motion, which saw the hearing held on what would have been the victim’s 44th birthday. “Birthdays are supposed to be proof of life; a day to celebrate another year of growth,” Amy Richins said in court. “Instead, today is a cruel reminder of another year Eric will never see and a reminder of the fatherhood that was stolen from his three sons.”