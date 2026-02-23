UT v. Kouri Richins: Grief Author Murder Trial

PARK CITY, Utah (Court TV) — A children’s book author faces a potential life sentence if she’s convicted of murdering her husband.

Kouri Richins, 35, is charged with aggravated murder, attempted criminal homicide and financial crimes in the death of Eric Richins, who died from a lethal dose of fentanyl in 2022. Prosecutors say Kouri added the powerful synthetic opioid to a Moscow mule that she gave Eric to drink.

In the months after her husband’s death, Kouri authored a children’s book on grief for her children. The book, titled “Are You With Me?” features a father with angel wings watching over his young son. Kouri and Eric shared three children together.

Prosecutors say that Kouri was having an affair at the time of Eric’s death and have also accused her of masterminding the murder for financial gain. She is separately facing other financial charges for allegedly taking out lines of credit on property she and her husband shared without his knowledge.

Kouri has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. In pretrial filings, her defense team has argued that a key prosecution witness has changed their story and that the evidence against her is largely circumstantial.

A jury was seated last week; opening statements are scheduled for Feb. 23.