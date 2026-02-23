Eric Richins' Sister Gives Emotional Testimony Describing News of His Death

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Victim Eric Richins' sister, Katie Richins-Benson, gives emotional testimony describing hearing about her brother Eric's death. Katie also addresses Kouri Richins 'business-like' reaction to his passing. (2/23/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?