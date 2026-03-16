Prosecutors paint Kouri Richins as ‘black widow’ in closing argument

PARK CITY, Utah (Court TV) — Prosecutors described Kouri Richins as “intensely ambitious” and focused on creating the perfect life with her lover as they delivered closing arguments in her murder trial on Monday.

Kouri Richins, 35, is charged with murder and financial crimes in the death of her husband, Eric Richins, who died from a lethal dose of fentanyl in 2022. Kouri Richins has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“She wanted the perfect life, or at least the appearance of a perfect life,” Prosecutor Brad Bloodworth told the jury in his closing argument. That life, Bloodworth said, included living in a Midway mansion with her lover, Josh Grossman. And for that to happen, Bloodworth said, “Eric had to die.”

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Prosecutors have told the jury that Kouri Richins bought fentanyl from her housekeeper, Carmen Lauber, and added it to two cocktails she gave her husband to drink on the evening he died. In an orange notebook found next to her bed, Kouri Richins had written “Moscow mule and a lemon drop shot, and that is consistent with all the toxicology,” Bloodworth said. “It’s interesting that Kouri Richins wrote vodka (rum) [in the notebook], the evidence may show that the Moscow mule she made was ginger beer and fentanyl. The lemon drop may be lemon and fentanyl.”

Bloodworth played Kouri Richins’ 911 call for the jury during his closing argument, pairing the call with a timer that counted how long it took before CPR began. “The first minute is the sound of a wife becoming a black widow,” he told the jury. “Listen to how Kouri Richins on the 911 call immediately presents her alibi narrative. Listen to how she tells the dispatcher where she was when Eric died. She is distancing herself.”

Kouri Richins’ defense attorney, Kathy Nestor, took issue with Bloodworth’s statements, specifically the reference to “black widow” and references Bloodworth made to the Defendant’s demeanor. She moved for a mistrial at the conclusion of the prosecution’s closing argument. Judge Richard Mrazik agreed to give the jury a curative instruction telling it to disregard any statements from attorneys regarding the defendant’s demeanor.

After Eric Richins’ death, Kouri Richins recorded herself calling the medical examiner’s office to discuss the case. When she was told the toxicology report showed quetiapine, an antipsychotic medication, was in the victim’s bloodstream, Kouri Richins asked what that was. “She pretends not to know what quetiapine is,” Bloodworth said. “It’s her prescription, of course she knows what it is. She pretends to not know what it is to cover up her involvement putting quetiapine inside Eric’s body.” Quetiapine, which has a brand name of Seroquel, was prescribed to Kouri Richins at the time of her husband’s death.

While Bloodworth spoke, Kouri Richins was visible in court, sighing and rolling her eyes.

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Wendy Lewis delivered closing arguments for the defense; she argued that prosecutors failed to present any direct evidence that Kouri Richins killed her husband and instead asked the jury to “leap to conclusions” about what happened. “The state looks at facts one way and sees a witch,” Lewis said. “But if you look at those facts another way, you see a widow.”

Lewis described the police investigation as “sloppy,” accusing officers of being biased in their investigation. She also attacked Lauber’s testimony, describing her as having an “intellectual disability” that made her easily influenced by investigators.

Kouri Richins’ defense also renewed their suggestion that Eric Richins was unfaithful in their marriage. Lewis referenced a text message exchange between Eric Richins and his male best friend, talking about an open relationship; when questioned about the conversation, a private investigator insisted it was a joke.

Prosecutors presented 13 days of testimony and evidence against Kouri Richins. The defense rested its case without calling any witnesses. If she’s convicted of the top charge of aggravated murder, Kouri Richins faces a potential life sentence.