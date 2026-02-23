Kouri Richins' Murder Trial: Victim Eric Richins' Father Takes Stand

Eugene Richins, victim Eric Richins' father, takes the stand in Kouri Richins' murder trial and details his relationship with his son. Kouri is accused of poisoning Eric with a lethal dose of fentanyl. (2/23/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Victim Eric Richins' sister, Katie Richins-Benson

Eric Richins' Sister Gives Emotional Testimony Describing News of His Death

Kouri Richins' Murder Trial: Victim Eric Richins' Father Takes Stand

Kouri Richins trial

Kouri Richins' Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Ashley Benefield testifies in court

Ashley Benefield Moved To Disciplinary Confinement

Dale Warner police interview

Hidden Murder of Dee Warner: Jury Sees Dale Warner Police Interview

Dale Warner police interrogation

Dale Warner Tells Police His Wife Is 'Very Unstable' In Interview

Creighton Waters addresses justices

Murdaugh Attorneys Take Aim At Trial Evidence in SC Supreme Court Appeal

Dick Harpootlian addresses SC Supreme Court

Alex Murdaugh Says Becky Hill's 'Egregious' Comments Tainted Jury

Alex Murdaugh is handcuffed in court

Alex Murdaugh's Fight For New Trial Heads to SC Supreme Court

Attorney delivers closing arguments and points at a poster

Deadly Divorce Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

Brendan Banfield prosecutors

Brendan Banfield's Prosecutors Join Court TV

Brendan Banfield verdict

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

MORE VIDEOS