Ex-husband to be arraigned in Tepe murder case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/Court TV) — A man charged in the double homicide of his ex-wife and her husband, who were killed in their Columbus home last month, is set to be arraigned today.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Michael McKee, 39, with aggravated murder and aggravated burglary while using a firearm suppressor.

McKee, a vascular surgeon who was living in Chicago, is charged in the shooting deaths of 39-year-old Monique Tepe, from whom he was divorced in 2017, and dentist Dr. Spencer Tepe, 37, in their home on Dec. 30.

McKee was arrested on Jan. 10 in Illinois. He was extradited to Ohio on Jan. 20, according to jail records. His arrest attracted national attention, capping off nearly two weeks of speculation surrounding the mysterious killings. No obvious signs of forced entry were found at the Tepes’ home. Police also said no weapon was found there, and murder-suicide was not suspected. Nothing was stolen, and the couple’s two young children and their dog were left unharmed in the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.