Ex-husband to be arraigned in Tepe murder case

Posted at 8:12 AM, January 23, 2026
Associated Press Associated Press and Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/Court TV) — A man charged in the double homicide of his ex-wife and her husband, who were killed in their Columbus home last month, is set to be arraigned today.

Michael McKee

This Jan. 20, 2026 booking photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shows double murder suspect Michael McKee. (Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio)

Last week, a grand jury indicted Michael McKee, 39, with aggravated murder and aggravated burglary while using a firearm suppressor.

McKee, a vascular surgeon who was living in Chicago, is charged in the shooting deaths of 39-year-old Monique Tepe, from whom he was divorced in 2017, and dentist Dr. Spencer Tepe, 37, in their home on Dec. 30.

McKee was arrested on Jan. 10 in Illinois. He was extradited to Ohio on Jan. 20, according to jail records. His arrest attracted national attention, capping off nearly two weeks of speculation surrounding the mysterious killings. No obvious signs of forced entry were found at the Tepes’ home. Police also said no weapon was found there, and murder-suicide was not suspected. Nothing was stolen, and the couple’s two young children and their dog were left unharmed in the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Crime & Trial News

Related Articles:

Related Stories

Michael McKee
play button

Michael McKee, Accused of Killing Ex-Wife and Husband Extradited to Ohio

Michael McKee, the surgeon accused of killing his ex-wife, Monique Tepe and her husband Spencer Tepe, is extradited back to Ohio. More

Michael McKee indicted
play button

Michael McKee Indicted in Murder of Ohio Couple

Michael McKee, the main suspect in the murders of Monique and Spencer Tepe, has been indicted by a grand jury. More

Michael McKee walks into court

Ex-husband indicted in murder of Ohio couple found in their home

An Ohio grand jury indicted Michael McKee on charges of aggravated murder and aggravated burglary in the deaths of Monique and Spencer Tepe. More

TOP STORIES

ramed photo of Brendan Banfield and Juliana Peres Magalhaes