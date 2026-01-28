New video allegedly shows Michael McKee stalking Tepes weeks before double murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Court TV) — Newly released court documents reveal that Dr. Michael McKee allegedly stalked his ex-wife, Monique Tepe, for weeks before he allegedly murdered her and her husband, Dr. Spencer Tepe, in their Columbus home.

Video evidence allegedly shows McKee, 39, entering the area of the Tepe home on Dec. 6, 2025 — nearly a month before the Dec. 30 double homicide — and leaving a few hours later, according to court records obtained by Court TV. The affidavit describes the area McKee entered as the curtilage, which is legally considered part of the house but typically thought of as the yard, outdoor buildings, porches and similar areas.

Court records also reveal that Monique left a Big Ten Championship football game at halftime on Dec. 6 to return to her hotel, and that Spencer told friends Monique was upset about something involving her ex-husband that same day.

McKee pleaded not guilty on Jan. 23 to four counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated burglary while using a firearm suppressor. He appeared remotely via video conference from jail for his arraignment in Franklin County. Defense attorney Diane Menashe waived a request for bond, at least for now.

Friends of the couple told investigators after the murders that Monique had disclosed McKee had been abusive toward her during their marriage and had threatened her both during and after their relationship ended. At least one witness told investigators that McKee had forced unwanted sex and strangled Monique, court records say. McKee also made comments about how “he could kill her at anytime,” according to court records, saying that he would find her and buy the house right next to her, and that she would always be his wife.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said McKee was the person seen walking down an alley alongside the Tepes’ house in video footage captured the night of the killings. A gun found in his Chicago apartment was a ballistic match to evidence at the scene, and his vehicle’s movements were tracked from Columbus back to Illinois, Bryant said.

McKee was arrested 11 days after the murders near his workplace at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois. He was returned to Ohio on Jan. 20, 2026, to face charges.

This story was generated with the assistance of AI using information gathered and verified by a human journalist. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy before publication.