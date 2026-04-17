Newly released photos show Bryan Kohberger after 2023 arrest

MOSCOW, Idaho (Court TV) — Investigators have released photos taken of Bryan Kohberger shortly after his arrest, while he was in the custody of the Latah County Jail.

The photos, 25 in all, show the defendant from head to toe, with arms outstretched and resting at his sides and include some close-ups of his hands. While one photo shows Kohberger’s bare legs, no other photos show him without clothing. Other photos taken of his body remain sealed for privacy reasons.

Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022, while he was at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. He was then extradited and made his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom on Jan. 5, 2023. He eventually pleaded guilty to the brutal murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four victims, all undergraduate students at the University of Idaho, were stabbed to death in their off-campus rental home in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

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The only anomaly visible in the photos taken at the jail is a small, light oval mark on the knuckle of the index finger on Kohberger’s right hand. Kohberger’s hands appear extremely red in the photographs; his defense team has previously said that he suffers from OCD, which causes him to wash his hands compulsively.

At the time of the killings, Kohberger was a Ph.D. candidate and teaching assistant at Washington State University. The school has denied any responsibility for the murders after the victims’ families filed a lawsuit accusing WSU of ignoring warning signs and failing to protect the community.

Kohberger was given four consecutive life sentences.