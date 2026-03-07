Psychic TikTok influencer ordered to pay $10M for fake Idaho murders claims

Posted at 1:30 PM, March 7, 2026
Scripps News Group Scripps News Group

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — A federal jury decided that a TikTok influencer is liable for $10 million in damages after the defendant wrongfully accused a University of Idaho professor of being involved in the 2022 Moscow murders.

A model of 1122 King Rd, Moscow, Idaho, that prosecutors created for the trial of Bryan Kohberger. (Latah County Prosecutors Office)

A model of 1122 King Rd, Moscow, Idaho, that prosecutors created for the trial of Bryan Kohberger. (Latah County Prosecutors Office)

During its deliberation, the jury concluded that Ashley Guillard made “false statements” that Department Chair and Associate Professor of History, Rebecca Scofield, “orchestrated the murder of four students at the University of Idaho” and “had an inappropriate romantic relationship with a student.”

According to court records, Guillard used TikTok tarot card readings to falsely accuse Scofield of being involved in the killings and further alleged that the professor had an inappropriate relationship with a student. Those claims spread widely online and drew millions of views.

A federal judge previously ruled those videos were defamatory but left the question of damages up to a jury. Ultimately, the jury awarded $3.5 million in damages for the false statements about an inappropriate relationship with a student and $6.5 million for the allegations related to the murders of four University of Idaho students.

In a statement, Scofield responded to the jury’s verdict by saying, “I want to thank the jury for their time and attention to this case. The judge had already ruled as a matter of law that the statements were false. The $10 million verdict reinforces the judge’s decision and sends the clear message that false statements online have consequences in the real world for real people and are unacceptable in our community. The murders of the four students on November 13, 2022, was the darkest chapter in our university’s history. Today’s decision shows that respect and care should always be granted to victims during these tragedies. I am hopeful that this difficult chapter in my life is over and I can return to a more normal life with my family and the wonderful Moscow community.”

Judge for the United States District Court for the District of Idaho, Raymond E. Patricco, presided over the case. The defendant, Ashley Guillard, represented herself throughout the proceedings.

Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders and was given four life sentences, to be served consecutively.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Group of Boise.

More Crime & Trial News

Related Articles:

Related Stories

booking photo of bryan kohberger and photo of four victims

WSU denies responsibility for murders in new Kohberger lawsuit filing

Washington State University denied any responsibility or liability for the murders of four University of Idaho students in a new filing. More

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse

Bryan Kohberger may be transferred from Idaho prison, sources say

Sources allege that discussions are underway in an effort to move convicted killer Bryan Kohberger to a different prison out-of-state. More

Bryan Kohberger seen inside an Idaho prison cell
play button

Will Bryan Kohberger Be Moved Out Of Idaho?

Sources from inside the Idaho Dept. of Corrections allegedly say they are talking to other states about moving Bryan Kohberger. More

TOP STORIES

exterior of kohberger crime scene
Ashlee Buzzard in court