Psychic TikTok influencer ordered to pay $10M for fake Idaho murders claims

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — A federal jury decided that a TikTok influencer is liable for $10 million in damages after the defendant wrongfully accused a University of Idaho professor of being involved in the 2022 Moscow murders.

During its deliberation, the jury concluded that Ashley Guillard made “false statements” that Department Chair and Associate Professor of History, Rebecca Scofield, “orchestrated the murder of four students at the University of Idaho” and “had an inappropriate romantic relationship with a student.”

According to court records, Guillard used TikTok tarot card readings to falsely accuse Scofield of being involved in the killings and further alleged that the professor had an inappropriate relationship with a student. Those claims spread widely online and drew millions of views.

A federal judge previously ruled those videos were defamatory but left the question of damages up to a jury. Ultimately, the jury awarded $3.5 million in damages for the false statements about an inappropriate relationship with a student and $6.5 million for the allegations related to the murders of four University of Idaho students.

In a statement, Scofield responded to the jury’s verdict by saying, “I want to thank the jury for their time and attention to this case. The judge had already ruled as a matter of law that the statements were false. The $10 million verdict reinforces the judge’s decision and sends the clear message that false statements online have consequences in the real world for real people and are unacceptable in our community. The murders of the four students on November 13, 2022, was the darkest chapter in our university’s history. Today’s decision shows that respect and care should always be granted to victims during these tragedies. I am hopeful that this difficult chapter in my life is over and I can return to a more normal life with my family and the wonderful Moscow community.”

Judge for the United States District Court for the District of Idaho, Raymond E. Patricco, presided over the case. The defendant, Ashley Guillard, represented herself throughout the proceedings.

Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders and was given four life sentences, to be served consecutively.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Group of Boise.