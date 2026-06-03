Jury selection begins for Karmelo Anthony in killing of teen at track meet

McKINNEY, Texas (Court TV) — Protesters have gathered outside of a Texas courthouse where jury selection is now underway in the case of a teen accused of killing another teenager at a track meet.

Karmelo Anthony, 19, has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, who was stabbed to death at a school track meet in Frisco, Texas, on April 2, 2025.

The violent altercation took place when Anthony allegedly entered the tent area for the athletes at Metcalf’s school, which Anthony did not attend. When Metcalf asked Anthony to leave, tensions escalated until Anthony allegedly pulled a knife from his backpack and plunged it into Metcalf’s chest.

The stabbing created a rift in the community and nationwide, as thousands of people began to donate to fundraisers for both the victim and the defendant in the case. Anthony’s fundraiser had raised more than $600,000 by June 3. The high-profile nature of the case and heightened tensions have prompted Judge John Roach to bar all cameras from the courtroom. While the media will be permitted to attend the trial, reporters will only be allowed to take notes.

Court TV’s Cody Thomas is in McKinney for the trial and reported that barricades have been put up in the courtroom to prevent any interference with the jury. The room itself is small and only holds 65 people; with family and media in attendance, there will only be approximately 25 seats available for the general public each day.

Outside the courthouse, there are strict limitations in place for protesters who are being kept about a football field’s distance away from the building’s entrance. On Wednesday, a group of Anthony supporters held bullhorns and chanted, “I declare, I decree: Karmelo Anthony will walk free.”

Jury selection began this week with a pool of nearly 600 jurors; as of Wednesday morning, that number had been whittled down to 250. Court officers have said they are hoping for opening statements in the case to begin on Thursday.

Both sides of the case have been under a gag order and have not been allowed to share any information about their plans for trial, but Anthony is expected to present a self-defense argument at trial after telling officers at the scene, “I was protecting myself.”