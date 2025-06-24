Karmelo Anthony indicted for murdering teen at TX track meet

McKINNEY, Texas (Court TV) — A Texas teenager has been indicted for the murder of a fellow student athlete whom he is accused of stabbing at a high school track meet.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Tuesday that a grand jury indicted Karmelo Anthony on charges of first-degree murder. Anthony was 17 when he allegedly stabbed Austin Metcalf, 17, on April 2, 2025, in Frisco.

Investigators say the violent confrontation began when Metcalf asked Anthony to leave his school’s tent at the track meet and escalated until Metcalf was stabbed in the chest.

Willis said the community was “shaken” by the violent incident, as he promised to work diligently on finding justice. “From this point forward, we’ll continue doing our part — fully and fairly — to pursue justice under the law,” Willis said in a statement. “The trial schedule will be set by the court. But when the time comes, we’ll be ready.”

Thousands of people have offered their support to both Metcalf’s and Anthony’s families in the wake of the stabbing. An online fundraiser to support Anthony’s defense raised over $500,000.

Anthony was released on a $250,000 bond after he was initially charged in April.